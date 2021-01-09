MERCYFUL FATE-Era KING DIAMOND Action Figure Now Available For Pre-order Via Super7

Super7 is a San Francisco-based designer toy and apparel company, with retail stores in San Francisco and San Diego. They have checked in with the following announcement:

"To commemorate Mercyful Fate's first mini tour of Europe in 1982! The King Diamond First Tour 3.75" ReAction Figure with the stage makeup and handmade gold cape he wore onstage. Next Wednesday (1/13) at Super7.com!"

