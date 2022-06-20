MERCYFUL FATE Performs New Song "The Jackal Of Salzburg" At Denmark's Copenhell 2022; Video

Danish metal legends, Mercyful Fate, performed at the 2022 edition of Copenhell at Refshaleøen in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 18. During the set, the band performed the new song, "The Jackal Of Salzburg", which is due to appear on their forthcoming new album, out in 2023.

Check out fan-filmed video of the performance below:

Upcoming Mercyful Fate tour dates are listed below.

June

24 - Rock The Castle - Verona, Italy

26 - Hellfest Open Air Festival - Clisson, France

July

1 - Rock Fest Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain

2 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland

22 - Hills Of Rock - Plovdiv, Bulgaria

24 - Artmania Festival - Sibiu, Romania

28 - Fezen Festival - Székesfehérvár, Hungary

29 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia

August

4 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

6 - Beyond The Gates - Bergen, Norway

11 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czech Republic

13 - Bloodstock Open Air - Derbyshire, UK

21 - Psycho Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV