MERCYFUL FATE Performs New Song "The Jackal Of Salzburg" At Denmark's Copenhell 2022; Video
June 20, 2022, 40 minutes ago
Danish metal legends, Mercyful Fate, performed at the 2022 edition of Copenhell at Refshaleøen in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 18. During the set, the band performed the new song, "The Jackal Of Salzburg", which is due to appear on their forthcoming new album, out in 2023.
Check out fan-filmed video of the performance below:
Upcoming Mercyful Fate tour dates are listed below.
June
24 - Rock The Castle - Verona, Italy
26 - Hellfest Open Air Festival - Clisson, France
July
1 - Rock Fest Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain
2 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland
22 - Hills Of Rock - Plovdiv, Bulgaria
24 - Artmania Festival - Sibiu, Romania
28 - Fezen Festival - Székesfehérvár, Hungary
29 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia
August
4 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
6 - Beyond The Gates - Bergen, Norway
11 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czech Republic
13 - Bloodstock Open Air - Derbyshire, UK
21 - Psycho Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV