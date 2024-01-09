MERRICMACK “Pays Tribute To Old-School Black Metal” With “Dead And Distant Clamors” Single

Renowned French black metal entity Merrimack continues to unravel the enigmatic tapestry of their upcoming album, Of Grace And Gravity, with the release of their second single, “Dead And Distant Clamors”.

Of Grace And Gravity comes out March 8, 2024. Preorder at the Season Of Mist webshop.

Diving into the abyss of existential questioning, “Dead And Distant Clamors” explores themes of cosmic disarray and the profound uncertainty that surrounds our existence. The intense lyrical journey confronts the forces that shape our world and the relentless struggles against the inevitable. Merrimack echoes a sonic barrier that mirrors the tumultuous nature of our lives, set against a backdrop of relentless black metal fury.

The lyrics, a poetic manifestation of cosmic chaos, delve into the mysteries of existence and challenge the established norms. Vocals lines like:

"Who proclaims, who decides, who announces the end of the orations?"

and:

"Captive of forms that vitrify again this side of reality."

serve as thought-provoking inquiries into the very fabric of our existence as a species.

“Dead And Distant Clamors” presents Merrimack's signature blend of atmospheric black metal, intricate compositions, and raw, unbridled energy. The track unfolds like a dark cosmic ballet, invoking emotions that range from despair to defiance.

The band comments about “Dead And Distant Clamors”:

"This song pays tribute to old-school black metal, embracing its desperate atmosphere and incorporating haunting, slow sections reminiscent of a depressive waltz. Guitars engage in a conversation around a hypnotic crescendo, while the vocals articulate the inevitable possibilities of decay. Expect nothing less than a pure homage to the essence of darkness."

Tracklisting:

“Sulphurean Symbols”

“Sublunar Despondency”

“Dead And Distant Clamors”

“Wounds That Heal”

“Starving Crowns”

“Under The Aimless Spheres”

“Embalmer’s Wine”

"Dead And Distant Clamors":

“Sulphurean Symbols” video: