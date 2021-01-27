MESHEEN – '90s Rockers Issue Album Of Unreleased Tracks

Los Angeles based ‘90s hard rock band Mesheen have announced the release of their record A Matter Of Time on Sonic Age Records - Cult Metal Classics. The album features ten remastered, unreleased songs from 1994 and is now available on compact disc and all digital formats here.

Mesheen was formed in 1989 in Los Angeles, California and features former Enigma Records recording artists drummer Bobby Tait and guitarist Joey Scott from Tyton, singer Ted Heath (Fortress), bassist Nick Aqleh (Flowers Of Faith) and guitarist Demir Demirkan (Pentagram/ Merzarkabul).

Tracklisting:

“Fight For The Peace”

“Big Bad City”

“A Matter Of Time”

“I’m Gonna Get To You”

“Next Generation”

“Bad Reaction”

“I’m On The Way”

“The Bigger They Are (The Harder They Fall)”

“Fool For Believin’”

“Youth-Enasia”