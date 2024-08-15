MESHIAAK Return With New Track "Year We Turned Violent"; Lyric Video Streaming

After a four-year hiatus, Meshiaak is back and ready to take the metal world by storm with a blistering new track. The dynamic duo of Dean Wells and Danny Camilleri are reunited and more electrifying than ever, bringing you their latest powerhouse single, "Year We Turned Violent".

In a spectacular return, Meshiaak has dropped an official lyric video for the track, capturing the raw energy and ferocity of their original sound. This new song promises to deliver the same intensity and innovation that fans loved in their critically acclaimed debut album, Alliance Of Thieves, and its follow-up, Mask Of All Misery.

Joining forces with Dean and Danny are the original bassist, Nick Walker (from Alliance Of Thieves), and the pounding rhythms of David Godfrey (from Mask of All Misery). Together, they’re bringing you a relentless, no-holds-barred anthem that will surely ignite mosh pits and headbangs alike.

Don’t miss out on this epic return—check out the new song and official lyric video for "Year We Turned Violent" now. Headbang, rock hard, and stay tuned for more from Meshiaak as they gear up for what promises to be an explosive new chapter.