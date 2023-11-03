MESHUGGAH Drops Remastered 25th Anniversary Version Of "The Mouth Licking What You've Bled"

In keeping with the countdown to the release of the remastered, twenty-fifth anniversary edition of their monolithic Chaosphere full-length, today, Swedish metal titans Meshuggah unleash "The Mouth Licking What You've Bled."

Pulverizing both musically and thematically, the cynical track explores the topic of depravity and embracing one’s own flawed nature. It also examines the many universal evils found within society, showcasing the darker aspects of the human condition.

Stream or download Meshuggah’s updated version of "The Mouth Licking What You've Bled" here. Listen below:

Originally released on November 9, 1998, the band’s third full-length studio album shows the band toning down some of the thrashier sounds of previous releases in favor of the more technical, polyrhythmic, groove-oriented sound they would go to explore on subsequent albums.

To commemorate the album's quarter-century anniversary, Atomic Fire will unleash a sonically updated version of the album on November 10. The re-release of this masterpiece comes in hi-def audio remastered by Thomas Eberger and Sofia von Hage at Stockholm Mastering on all streaming platforms, as well as a jewel case CD edition (incl. 8-page booklet), and stunning new vinyl colors (most are limited worldwide to under 1500 of each color, 180 grams, 2cLP in 5 mm Sleeve incl. 2-page insert), to complete every collector’s dream.

Pre-order here. Listen to the remastered version of "Sane" and "Neurotica" below.

Meshuggah will return to US and Canadian stages for a nineteen date tour this fall with support provided by special guests In Flames and Whitechapel. Produced by Live Nation, the journey begins on November 21 in San Diego, California and runs through December 16 in Laval, Quebec. The tour marks the first time in five years Meshuggah has played on Canadian soil. The final show will also include the addition of Voivod. Tickets are on sale now.

Dates:

November

21 - Soma - San Diego, CA

22 - Hard Rock Live Sacramento - Wheatland, CA

24 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

25 - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC

27 - Midway Music Hall - Edmonton, AB

28 - Grey Eagle Event Centre - Calgary, AB

30 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

December

1 - The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus - Minneapolis, MN

2 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

3 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

5 - The Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana - Gary, IN

6 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

8 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

9 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

10 - The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ

12 - Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT

14 - Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

15 - History - Toronto, ON

16 - Place Bell - Laval, QC - w/ Voivod