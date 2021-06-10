MESHUGGAH's European Tour Postponed Until 2022; New Shows Added

Swedish extreme tech-metal pioneers, Meshuggah, have announced the postponement of their European tour. A message from the band follows:

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty that all regions in Europe will be able to restore and provide a safe environment for concerts this autumn, Meshuggah have unfortunately had to make the decision to push back their European headline tour dates to May 2022.

"The good news is that special guests Zeal & Ardor will still be part of the tour and will also be added to the line up for the Royal Albert Hall" show in London, and that additional shows in Dublin, Cologne and Nancy have now been added to the routing. Ruhrpott Metal Meeting, being a festival with fixed dates, cannot be re-scheduled.

"Tickets will remain valid from the 2021 dates, please contact your ticket provider with any queries."