MESHUGGAH To Tour Europe In November / December 2021; Unique London Show Confirmed For June 2022
December 16, 2020, an hour ago
Meshuggah have announced European tour dates for November and December 2021, with special guests Zeal & Ardor. On top of that, Meshuggah announce a unique London show for June 3, 2022 at the legendary Royal Albert Hall.
Tickets will be on sale from Friday, December 18. Tour dates listed below.
2021:
November
19 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
20 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
22 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur
23 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
25 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
26 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
27 - Lille, France - L’Aeronef
28 - Paris, France - L’Olympia
30 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
December
1 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
3 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting (no Zeal & Ardor)
5 - Bristol, England - O2 Academy
6 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowlands
8 - Manchester, England - Academy
9 - Nottingham, England - Rock City
11 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
12 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit
2022:
June
3 - London, England - Royal Albert Hall*
(Photo - Olle Carlsson)