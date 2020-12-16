MESHUGGAH To Tour Europe In November / December 2021; Unique London Show Confirmed For June 2022

Meshuggah have announced European tour dates for November and December 2021, with special guests Zeal & Ardor. On top of that, Meshuggah announce a unique London show for June 3, 2022 at the legendary Royal Albert Hall.

Tickets will be on sale from Friday, December 18. Tour dates listed below.

2021:

November

19 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

20 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

22 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur

23 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

25 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

26 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

27 - Lille, France - L’Aeronef

28 - Paris, France - L’Olympia

30 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

December

1 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

3 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting (no Zeal & Ardor)

5 - Bristol, England - O2 Academy

6 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowlands

8 - Manchester, England - Academy

9 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

11 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

12 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit

2022:

June

3 - London, England - Royal Albert Hall*

