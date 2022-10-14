MESSER Debut Empowering New Song / Video "Unf*ckwitable"

Modern rock powerhouse Messer are sharing their new single "Unf*ckwitable", the follow-up to their Top 40 Active Rock song "Hope In This World". Known for their catchy hooks and high energy live performances, they continue to build their career as a truly independent rock band.

The band says "Unf*ckwitable" is a state of being. "It's the conscious decision to be unfazed and unaffected by the storms around you. It's a commitment to strength of character. Having the clarity to not back down from your goals no matter what life throws at you. Strive to be Unbreakable, to be Unstoppable... to be Unf*ckwitable."

They continue: "To bring the visual message for this song - it was clear there was only one choice when it came to directing the video: Matt JC (Director) of 1307 Productions. He and Aaron Fariooz (Director of Photography) and their crew brought their award winning cinematography to this 6k, Super Hi-Def video. The location was also a key element - it was filmed at Grace Point Media in Dallas, Texas, which features a high definition 10 foot tall x 40 foot long L.E.D. wall. Our guitarist Jonathan Simmons created the 'video within the video' to act as the backdrop to the high energy performance we put out. The message the video tells is one from inside the diamond and is meant to be a reminder to be strong like a diamond – which is what we are trying to get across with this song."

Messer recorded "Unf*ckwitable" with long-time Los Angeles based producer Chad Gendason. More new music and an EP will be released in 2023, and the band will be supporting it with extensive touring. Stream / download the song at this location.

(Photo by Brentley Kirksey - Hazy Eyes Photo)