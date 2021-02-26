MESSIAHVORE Release Self-Titled Album, Video For "Cult Worship"

Hailing from Denver, Colorado, Messiahvore have issued their self-titled album via Coffin & Bolt / Golden Robot Records. To celebrate the release, the band have also unveiled a new video for the track "Cult Worship".

Messiahvore's first album features nine tracks. All the music was recorded live in studio, and then the vocals were added after the fact. "We were stoked to have tracked all in the same room with one another and bring the music with the natural energy, feedback and volume of our live performances," says the band.

"The recording was done in Denver in our own commercially run studio known as The Crash Pad. Bart, the guitarist and singer engineered the recording. We simply set up and test tracked, locked in the tones and let it rip. The results speak for themselves. We are proud of our first effort and are looking forward to sharing it with all the heavy music fans of the world."

"Lots of density on this debut release. Thick guitars and bass combined with saturated vocals. Catchy hooks but not overly commercial. 'The Last Word' is an epic instrumental that supplies ambient vibe for days. 'Betrothed' hits hard and is either about overbearing control or Vampires - You can make the call. 'Cult Worship' is one of our favourites and 'Doublecross' starts out with some Sabbath vibe then moves into desert rock territory. Messiahvore mixes elements of groove metal, doom, stoner rock and a bit of industrial to complete the sound."

