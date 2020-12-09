METAAL - Dutch Underground Metal Scene Documentary To Feature Testimonies From ASPHYX, PESTILENCE, THE GATHERING

Filmmakers Mike Redman and Jason Köhnen have launched a crowdfunding campaign via Indiegogo to help finance the first-ever documentary to focus on the underground extreme metal scene in the Netherlands that spawned such influential bands as Asphyx, Pestilence, and The Gathering. Contribute to the crowdfunding campaign here.

Titled Metaal, a literal translation of “metal” in Dutch, this documentary gives a retrospective look into the glory days of extreme metal in The Netherlands between 1985 and 1995. Redman, an award winning documentary filmmaker and renowned music producer along with Köhnen who is also a founding member of re-activated doom-metal group Celestial Season are set to produce an educational and entertaining memoir of a period in time where Dutch metal saw rise to a legion of influential bands that formed an explosive scene. Documenting interviews with original members of Thanatos, Asphyx, Pestilence, Celestial Season, Gorefest, Sinister, Acrostichon, The Gathering, and more, Metaal will also feature testimonies from a great number of fans of the scene including Testament’s Eric Peterson, Atheist’s Kelly Shaefer and Soulfly’s Max Cavalera.

Says Metaal‘s Jason Köhnen: “We’ve walked around with the idea of making a documentary covering the Dutch metal scene for quite a while now. Somehow now the time seems right to put all of our efforts into this passionate project. We also think it’s of great importance to archive this part of music history before much of the archival footage is forever lost and we feel it’s time to pay tribute to this part of metal history.”