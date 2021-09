Metal Against Coronavirus Project Releases Destroy The Beast Vol. 2 Featuring Members Of MEGADETH, DORO, NIGHTRAGE, EXCITER, DEATH, DANKO JONES, And Many More

Metal Against Coronavirus has released Destroy the Beast Volume II, now available as a 6-track EP featuring artists such as Danko Jones, Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Kreator, Testament), Kelly Conlon (ex-Death), Kelly McLauchlin (I Am Morbid, ex-Possessed), Bill Hudson (Doro, Nightale), Dave Ingram (Benediction), Per Sodo Eriksson (ex-Katatonia, ex-Bloodbath), Alex Okendo (Masacre), Anton Reisengger (Brujeria, Lock Up, Pentagram, Criminal), Daniel Dekay (Exciter), Fotis Benardo (Nightfall, SixForNine), Roberto Toderico (Asphyx, Tygers Of Pan Tang), Michael Borders (Massacre), Tim Steinruck (The Mighty One), Vincent Verstrepen (Carnation), Ian Jekelis (Aborted), and many more.

Get complete details here, listen below: