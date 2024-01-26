METAL ALLEGIANCE Cover IRON MAIDEN, METALLICA, RAINBOW At 10th Anniversary Show; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Metal Allegiance began as a celebration of heavy metal, powered by the almost tribal bond shared between the extreme music community’s most revered trailblazers, armed with a list of contributors onstage (and off) that read like a Wikipedia entry on the genre itself.

On January 25th 2024, the band re-assembled at The House Of Blues in Anaheim, California for the band's 10th anniversary celebration (which will also coincide with the return of the Winter NAMM show). The night was sponsored by Dean Guitars, ddrum and Heavys Headphones, with opening acts being Dieth, Held Hostage and Quor.

Fan-filmed video of Metal Allegiance covering Iron Maiden’s “Iron Maiden”, Metallica’s “Damage Inc.”, Rainbow’s “Kill The King”, and Ozzy Osbourne’s “Hellraiser” are available below.

The last time Metal Allegiance played at The House Of Blues Anaheim was in 2020, right before the world shut down.

“When Metal Allegiance first came together in 2014, no one could have guessed that ten years later, we’d be planning this anniversary show. The world feels different now than it did then, but we’re still here, music still unites and that is cause to celebrate. Among the many MA highlights over the past decade have been our shows in Anaheim, which always create a lot of great memories. This time will be no exception and no better way to mark our ten-year milestone. See you there!” - Alex Skolnick (Testament)

“I never in my life imagined a band like MA would exist, let alone write and record one record… here we are a few records, an EP and many shows/tours later celebrating our 10th year of existence. Pretty surreal. It’s been a minute since the ‘Core4’ have been in the same room. Excited to see my brothers, jam and laugh w/ them again. Only one place to kick off the festivities and that's our home away from home at the House of Blues in Anaheim Cal-i-forn-i-A.” - Mark Menghi

Since the band's inception in 2014, Metal Allegiance is comprised of the core 4 members of (Mark Menghi – bass, songwriter, Alex Skolnick – guitars, David Ellefson – bass, and Mike Portnoy – drums), and has issued two full-lengths (2015's self-titled debut and 2018's Volume II: Power Drunk Majesty) and an EP (2016's Fallen Heroes).

In addition to Menghi, Portnoy, Skolnick, and Ellefson, the show will feature John Bush (Armored Saint), Chuck Billy (Testament), Troy Sanders (Mastodon), Brann Dailor (Mastodon), Andreas Kisser (Sepultura), Bobby Blitz (Overkill), Gary Holt (Exodus/Slayer), Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves / God Forbid), Hel Pyre (Nervosa) and Chris Poland (ex-Megadeth), among others in addition to their usual unannounced surprise guests.

For more information, visit MetalAllegiance.com.