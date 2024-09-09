METAL ALLEGIANCE Featuring DAVID ELLEFSON, MIKE PORTNOY, ALEX SKOLNICK And MARK MENGHI Perform Live In New Jersey With Special Guests; Fan-Filmed Video

Metal Allegiance began as a celebration of heavy metal, powered by the almost tribal bond shared between the extreme music community’s most revered trailblazers, armed with a list of contributors onstage (and off) that read like a Wikipedia entry on the genre itself – whose "core 4" is comprised of David Ellefson, Mark Menghi, Alex Skolnick, and Mike Portnoy.

On September 6, the band rocked the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, on a bill that also featured Meanstreak and Held Hostage. Special guests on the night included Roy Sanders (Mastodon), Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves), and John Bush (Armored Saint). Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"The Accuser"

"Bound By Silence"

"Kill the King" (Rainbow)

"Room for One More" (Anthrax)

"Liars & Thieves"

"Let Darkness Fall"

"Blood and Thunder" (Mastodon)

"Parasite" (KISS)

"Wake Up Dead" (Megadeth)

"Dying Song"

"Lights Out" (UFO)

"Only" (Anthrax)

"Prowler" (Iron Maiden)

"Metal Militia" (Metallica)

Encore:

"Iron Fist" (Motörhead)

"Pledge of Allegiance"