METAL ALLEGIANCE Featuring DAVID ELLEFSON, MIKE PORTNOY, ALEX SKOLNICK And MARK MENGHI Perform Live In New Jersey With Special Guests; Fan-Filmed Video
September 9, 2024, an hour ago
Metal Allegiance began as a celebration of heavy metal, powered by the almost tribal bond shared between the extreme music community’s most revered trailblazers, armed with a list of contributors onstage (and off) that read like a Wikipedia entry on the genre itself – whose "core 4" is comprised of David Ellefson, Mark Menghi, Alex Skolnick, and Mike Portnoy.
On September 6, the band rocked the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, on a bill that also featured Meanstreak and Held Hostage. Special guests on the night included Roy Sanders (Mastodon), Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves), and John Bush (Armored Saint). Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"The Accuser"
"Bound By Silence"
"Kill the King" (Rainbow)
"Room for One More" (Anthrax)
"Liars & Thieves"
"Let Darkness Fall"
"Blood and Thunder" (Mastodon)
"Parasite" (KISS)
"Wake Up Dead" (Megadeth)
"Dying Song"
"Lights Out" (UFO)
"Only" (Anthrax)
"Prowler" (Iron Maiden)
"Metal Militia" (Metallica)
Encore:
"Iron Fist" (Motörhead)
"Pledge of Allegiance"