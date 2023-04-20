Metal Bands Are Finally Starting To Blog

For years, many musicians have avoided publishing a blog for their fans. Usually, it’s because they don’t have time to write content while they’re dealing with tours and gigs, and they don’t think it’s important enough to pay someone else to write for them. The bottom line is that musicians are short on time, but by not having a blog, they’re missing out on marketing opportunities.

Although it looks glamorous, being a musician isn’t all fun and games with mass amounts of free time. Artists spend most of their days perfecting their set lists, writing new songs, and working out the details for shows with their managers. Traditionally, bands haven’t had time to market themselves, but that’s changing.

More bands are starting to blog

There have always been a handful of bands that have published content for fans, and now that blogging is mainstream, more bands are starting to follow suit. For instance, symphonic metal legends like Kamelot and Nightwish have blogs that are seamlessly integrated into their website. Like most bands, Kamelot’s blog features updates on album releases and tours. It’s simple, yet effective.

Why bands blog

Running a blog is one of the easiest ways to market your band, whether you want to connect with fans, sell tickets and merch, or make your voice heard. All of these reasons contribute to establishing a presence for your band online and getting your content in front of your fans. The more content you produce for your fans, the more loyalty you can create.

A blog combined with a solid long-term marketing plan is an excellent way to earn some decent revenue, and can help make up for the fact that you can no longer rely on record sales for profits.

How to start a blog for your metal band

Are you thinking about starting a blog for your metal band? The good news is you can do it all yourself without hiring a professional developer.

With web builders like Wix and Weebly, you can easily create a basic blog in just a few hours without having to know any code. However, it will be located on a different URL than your main website. If you don’t already have a website, you can create your entire site with a web builder, including your blog.

If you already have a website, talk to your developer about adding WordPress to your existing domain name to keep everything together. It’s the easiest self-hosted blogging application around. If you aren’t sure where to begin, The Blog Starter offers an in-depth, thorough guide to creating a blog for bands who have not done so yet.

What kind of content do fans want?

You’re probably wondering what kind of content you should publish for your fans. That depends on your fan base, but here are some general ideas that will resonate with most fans:

● Album releases. Tell your fans when your next album is due to be released and where they can get a copy.

● Extended band member bios. Your fans want to know everything about you, so don’t be shy. Publish an article featuring an extended bio for each band member.

● New photos. Fans can never get enough photos, even if they aren’t studio pics. Candid and casual photos will go a long way in pleasing your fans.

● Interviews. Have someone interesting interview you and publish it on your blog. Give your fans more insight into who you are and what you do behind the scenes. You can also post blogs with links to interviews published elsewhere, which will boost your credibility.

● Tour updates. Keep everyone up-to-date with your tour dates, including cancellations and ticket pre-sales.

Merch offers. Since venues take a cut of your merch sales, try to get your fans to buy directly from you. Open up an online store to sell your merch and post blogs about new items, limited-time offers, and special deals.

● Band member updates. If something big is happening in a band member’s life, post updates to your blog to keep your fans aware. Of course, you don’t have to get too personal.

All of the above ideas are basic, so start there and then see if you feel like getting more creative.

Bands who blog gather more fans

Although blogging is an excellent way to earn more merch sales, it’s also going to earn you more fans. You’ll get new fans from Google, and your existing fans can more easily share your content with others.

If you haven’t launched a blog for your metal band yet, follow the pros and start one right away – your fans will love getting regular updates from you.