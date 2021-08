Metal Blade Records is "Beyond stoked for our collab with Beer Zombies!"

"Introducing Beer Zombies Brewing Co. x Metal Blade Records - Blade Blonde: A super crushable beer that has a perfect balance between hops & malt. Light body, with a bright golden luster of color all wrapped up with an extremely smooth finish. 5.5% abv."

"Going to Psycho Las Vegas this weekend? Be on the lookout for the perfect festival beer!"