METAL CHURCH Announce March 2024 North American Tour Dates
December 13, 2023, 19 minutes ago
West coast metal veterans, Metal Church, have announced a string of North American tour dates in support of their 13th studio album, Congregation of Annihilation, released earlier this year. The new dates are listed below.
March
20 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
21 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
22 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall
23 - Reading, PA - Reverb
24 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
26 - Quebec City, QC - La Source De La Martiniere
27 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
28 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
29 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
30 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester
Metal Church issued the following message, just in time for the holidays:
"Many of you have asked about getting this album on regular vinyl as it was previously only released on picture disc. So here is your chance! This is the first, last and only pressing of The Best Of Mike Howe (2016-2021) on black & white smoke mist vinyl. Only 300 copies are available, so once they are gone, they are gone!"
Reserve you’re your copy here.