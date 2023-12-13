METAL CHURCH Announce March 2024 North American Tour Dates

West coast metal veterans, Metal Church, have announced a string of North American tour dates in support of their 13th studio album, Congregation of Annihilation, released earlier this year. The new dates are listed below.

March

20 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

21 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

22 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall

23 - Reading, PA - Reverb

24 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

26 - Quebec City, QC - La Source De La Martiniere

27 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

28 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

29 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

30 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester

Metal Church issued the following message, just in time for the holidays:

"Many of you have asked about getting this album on regular vinyl as it was previously only released on picture disc. So here is your chance! This is the first, last and only pressing of The Best Of Mike Howe (2016-2021) on black & white smoke mist vinyl. Only 300 copies are available, so once they are gone, they are gone!"

Reserve you’re your copy here.