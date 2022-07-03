METAL CHURCH Bassist STEVE UNGER Playing Live With AUTOGRAPH

In April 2022, Autograph announced that founding member and bassist Randy Rand had died at the age of 71.

The band, best known for their hit single, "Turn Up The Radio", recently revealed via social media that Metal Church bassist Steve Unger would temporarily be taking the stage alongside vocalist / rhythm guitarist Simon Daniels, lead guitarist Jimi Bell, and drummer Marc Wieland. Their statement reads:

"Minnesota! This Sunday, July 3rd, we rock the Greenbush 4th of July Weekend Celebration in Greenbush, MN with Quiet Riot! We are dedicating all our future shows and our new album (which of course includes him) to the memory and legacy of Randy Rand who will always be with us in spirit, anywhere, any time. We look forward to seeing you all on the road this summer. Steve Unger from the band Metal Church will be filling in on bass."

Upcoming Autograph concerts include:

July

8 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault at Greasy Luck Brewpub

9 - Enfield, CT - Town Green (with Slaughter and Vixen)

26 - York, PA - State Fair (with Vixen)

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Masquerade at 2300 Arena (with Killer Dwarfs, Tora Tora)

August

19 - Gatlinburg, TN - Monsters On The Mountain (with Tom Keifer, Extreme)

20 - Indianapolis, IN - State Fair (with Vixen)

September

10 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre (with Quiet Riot, Stephen Pearcy)

16 - Wisconsin Dells, WI - Crystal Grand Music Theatre (with Stryper)

October

15 - Oroville, CA - Feather Falls Casino (with Quiet Riot)