METAL CHURCH Drummer KIRK ARRINGTON Dead At 61

Sadly, former Metal Church drummer Kirk Arrington died earlier today, May 22nd, at the age of 61.

Metal Church posted the following message on their official Facebook page:

"We just received the sad news, Kirk Arrington passed away this morning due to health issues. RIP in brother! See you on the other side....#RIP #legend #gonetoosoon #MetalChurch #drummer"

Kirk Arrington had three stints with Metal Church: 1982–1995, 1998–1999, and 2000–2006. He appears on all Metal Church releases from the Four Hymns demo (1983) to The Weight Of The World (2004).

All of us at BraveWords send our sincerest condolences to Kirk Arrington's bandmates, family, friends, and fans.