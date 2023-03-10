METAL CHURCH Launch New Album Teaser Video

Metal Church - who recently confirmed that they have enlisted Ross The Boss/Let Us Prey singer, Marc Lopes, to step into the big shoes of late frontman, Mike Howe - have released a teaser for their forthcoming studio album, coming this year via Rat Pak Records and Reaper Entertainment (Europe).

Says the band: "Dear Friends! We are counting down the days until we make the official new album announcement! Until then, here is a little teaser video of what's to come with our new singer Marc Lopes! Thank you for your continued support!"

Check out the video below:

Announcing Marc Lopes as the band's new singer, Kurdt Vanderhoof stated: "Yes, the rumors are true, it's official! Please welcome vocalist Marc Lopes to the congregation! We auditioned a handful of vocalists and while they were all great, Marc quickly became the clear choice. Both David Wayne and Mike Howe had a very unique, irreplaceable quality to their voices, so we were not looking for a clone of either. We wanted someone new, who could embrace the past, and also bring something fresh and exciting to the mix. Marc brings a very classic yet modern feel to the songs and we are looking forward to getting this new album out to you later this year! Thank you for your continued support of Metal Church!"

Mike Howe was found dead at his home in Eureka, California on Monday, July 26, 2021. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Dept. said that Mike's official cause of death was determined to be asphyxia due to hanging, with authorities officially calling it a suicide.