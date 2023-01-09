METAL FOR NEPAL Launches Campaign To Bring Computer Literacy To Disadvantaged Children In Nepal; Video

Metal For Nepal, a UK-registered charity, is launching a new campaign called "And Computer For All" to bring computer literacy and access to education to some of the most disadvantaged children in the Himalayan belt of Nepal. With only a 26.62% literacy rate in the Himalayas, many children lack basic education, infrastructure, and digital connectivity. The campaign aims to connect these children to the world and give them the opportunity to dream like any other child.

In Phase 1 of the campaign, 100 computers will be distributed to 10 schools in Nepal, each receiving 10 computers. One of these schools is located in Upper Dolpa, where teacher Pema is so committed to making sure his students are computer literate that he has been drawing laptops on the blackboard because they have never seen an actual computer. Through a donation of $100, supporters can purchase one computer for these children. Metal For Nepal is also encouraging supporters to purchase merchandise, art, and paintings from the charity’s website, with all proceeds going towards the "And Computer For All" campaign.

"We are excited to launch this campaign and bring the children of Nepal into the 21st century through computer literacy," said Flower KC, Director of Metal For Nepal. "By participating in this campaign, individuals and businesses can make a difference and help us achieve our goal of providing access to education for these disadvantaged children."

To learn more about the campaign and how to get involved, visit the Metal For Nepal website or contact Flower KC at info@metalfornepal.org. Watch a video below.

Metal For Nepal is a UK-registered charity that aims to bring the global heavy metal and tattoo community together for the welfare and access to education for some of the most disadvantaged children in the Himalayan belt of Nepal. For more information, visit the Metal For Nepal website. You can also watch their work on Instagram @metalfornepalorg