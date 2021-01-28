METAL MIKE CHLASCIAK Announces 30 Year Anniversary Limited Release, The Metal Squire: Early Battles + 4

Guitarist Metal Mike Chlasciak has announced the upcoming 30 year anniversary limited release, The Metal Squire: Early Battles + 4. Pre-order here.

Says Chlasciak: "A 30 year anniversary does not come too often in music. But, it has been indeed around 30 years ago, that I began recording my first guitar demos in order to shotgun my music and talents all over the world.

"My goal was to get reviews in fanzines and magazines, hopefully make it into the Guitar Player's "Spotlight" and Guitar World's "Hometown Heroes" columns where local hot talent guitarists got picked to get featured, and eventually end up in a professional Metal band. I achieved it all, but it took a lot of demos, mistakes and postage, ha. It was worth it! I would walk into the local Post Office with all my demos and the clerks would roll their eyes as I always slowed down the line!

"So, in order to celebrate the 30th, we put together a very special, limited edition CD of my early recordings with some dating as far back as to my teens. My music, ranging from over the top Metal guitar heroics to original classical guitar compositions, was built on the pillars of melodic themes, emerging technique and out of the box arrangements. Still not perfect, but the sound and my guitar style was beginning to shine through.

"The idea for this CD was born when I started transferring original tapes onto the studio hard drive. I started to think that it would be cool to do a limited edition CD as part of my guitar journey for the metalheads that closely follow my endeavours. Who knows what happens to old analog tapes after a few decades and I wanted to preserve some of the music while I could.

"In addition, 4 tracks from early 2000's are added as a bonus. Many of the recordings were transferred from 4 and 8 track analog master tapes. Collection was just mastered in 2021.

"The Metal Squire will never bounce around Spotify, iTunes or make it outside of my website store. It is truly for the die-hard supporters. Each CD is numbered from 1 to a 100 and comes signed by me in a metallic colored pen. It includes 12 tracks in total."

Tracklisting:

"Nosferatu"

"Fire Hazard"

"Bar Leaches"

"Dark Divine"

"Dance Of Kings (Etude)"

"Flight Of A Wounded Butterfly"

"Citadel"

"Somewhere Between Gray And Black"

"Ride The Whip"

"Thorns Of A Mountain"

"Sweet Little Memory"

"Postcards From Mars"