METAL MIKE CHLASCIAK Releases New Chromaticity Guitar Book

Guitarist Metal Mike Chlasciak has announced one of his first projects of 2021, his third guitar instructional book: Chromaticity.

Chromaticity serves as a go-to manual for any serious guitarist looking to improve their speed, coordination, left and right hand synchronization, stretching ability and fluidity. Want to grab a guitar, put in some time and have a go-to book for warm-ups and one that will push your abilities just a bit? Then this is the book for you.

Some of the exercises were influenced by true and tried classical guitar warm-up routines, while some were developed from scratch by Metal Mike.

Metal Mike says: “I taught hundreds of guitarists in person, and there are a few exercises that stuck around. What my students liked and what worked the best, I always kept a note off. It was fairly unsurprising as the same stuff worked for me, too. I took inventory and put all of this into Chromaticity. In a way, it is a book that wrote itself.

“This book differs from my Monster Coordination - Guitar Boot Camp book as all exercises in Chromaticity stem from a Chromatic Scale as a basis for variations. But these are not your run of the mill boring Chromatics; that I can guarantee.”

Chromaticity features standard notation, tablature, left hand fingerings, picking tips and performance notes. Entire project is 20 pages. It ships free within Continental US at this time. Mike will be signing all books through the end of January. Order the book here.