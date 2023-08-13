Metal Musicians That Enjoy Casino Games

The world of music has lots of genres to offer, and metal is one of them. For some, it’s a bit loud, but for others, it’s just right. The world of metal has produced several great musicians and bands over the ages that have charted hits that testify to their greatness.

As happens with every artist, metal musicians tend to have extravagant lifestyles. Some of them enjoy riding around on motorcycles, partying till the break of dawn, and others like to play casino games. For some, it’s the precision of each hand in every round that makes the casino games exciting while for others it’s the anticipation and the chance of winning.

Zakk Wylde

Wylde is one of those metal guitarists that has captivated the audience with his skills. He’s been known to perform with other legends such as the Black Label Society and the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne. It takes considerable skill to play guitar as he does, which might explain why he likes playing casino games that require some skill.

In other words, Zakk Wylde likes playing blackjack. The meticulous nature of the game matches the skill needed to play the guitar. Each round comes with different cards, and you’re taking on a dealer that might win with the next hand. That’s why he keeps track of the previous rounds and anticipates what comes next. Zakk has also stated in various interviews that he likes playing blackjack and will continue doing so. The precision of blackjack helps him maintain focus when he’s on stage.

Lemmy Kilmister

Metal wouldn’t be the same without the presence of Lemmy Kilmister. Although he’s no longer with us, his legacy speaks for itself. His gravelly vocals and his persona distinguish him in the sea of musicians. Aside from his voice, he was known for playing bass, and along with Motorhead he had some of the loudest concerts in the world of metal.

He had all sorts of quirks and hobbies, and one of them was playing casino games. You could see Lemmy sitting in front of a slot machine at your local casino. He’s also been known for playing video poker and he was seen at local casinos and bars that offer video poker machines. Some of his songs, like Ace of Spades, highlight his love for the game.

Scott Ian

When it comes to angry riffs and striking vocals, one tends to think of Anthrax, and its founding members, one of them being Scott Ian. His energy and aggression have translated into the creative process that has him appearing on stage even today. Like the others in this article, Ian has been known to enjoy a bit of poker in his free time.

His passion for the game mirrors the skills he puts into his creative process when creating music. So, there’s a certain precision about it just as there’s precision in each guitar riff and song. Anticipating the next round and the various cards opponents have, calling bluffs, and advancing to the next stage is what’s crucial in poker. Going louder on the guitar mirrors going to the next stage in a poker game. Your skill helps you improve your outcome and helps you make a more interesting riff that has listeners press the replay button. This is why he continues to play poker to this day.

David Ellefson

The world of thrash metal wouldn’t be the same after Megadeth. This is a cult band that has been around for quite some time. Aside from the iconic Dave Mustaine, David Ellefson deserves an honorable mention. He’s the bass player in the band and has helped his mates create several amazing hits throughout the decades.

Apart from music, David likes to play casino games. Slot machines are his favorite kinds of games and he’s been known to enjoy them at the local casino. His passion for slots is so great that he had a hand in creating a Megadeth slot title.

Rob Zombie

When you think of Rob Zombie you think of metal, horror, or the dark forces of creativity. He’s been known for his macabre lyrics and unique artistic vision. He’s charted all sorts of songs throughout the years and has also made a couple of films which shows you he doesn’t shy away from various ways of expressing his creativity.

He’s also an avid fan of casino games. Rob has been known to go for both table games and slots, making him an all-rounder. His passion for the mysterious has drawn him to the world of casino games. They can be quite creative and inspiring which is why Rob continues playing them.

Final Words

The world of metal is filled with all sorts of creative souls that enjoy all sorts of hobbies, casino games included. Rob Zombie likes a bit of table and casino games, Ellefson likes playing slots, and so does Lemmy. Scott Ian likes playing a bit of poker and Wylde enjoys a game or two of blackjack. Some like to play these games for fun, while others tend to enjoy them because of the precision needed to play them, just as they play the instruments.