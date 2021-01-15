METALITE Release Official Lyric Video For "A Virtual World"

Stockholm, Sweden's Metalite have released a lyric video for the title track of their upcoming album, A Virtual World, out March 26 via AFM Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

"A Virtual World"
"Cloud Connected"
"Talisman"
"Beyond The Horizon"
"Peacekeepers"
"The Vampire Song"
"We're Like The Fire"
"Artificial Intelligence"
"Alone"
"Running"
"Synchronized"

"A Virtual World" lyric video:

"Peacekeepers" video:



