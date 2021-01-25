Metalliance Volume 4 Collection Features Rare And Unreleased Songs From ALMANAC, OVERDRIVE, BLIND ILLUSION, And More

The fourth instalment of the compilation series Metalliance saves eleven great songs from oblivion. As with the former three volumes, different bands submitted one song each that has never been released before or is long out of print.

Metalliance Volume 4 is now on Kickstarter.com so heavy metal fans around the world can get a copy of this limited edition release. Check out the campaign here, where you can get the CD with a 12-page-booklet with band information for a special price.

You can get not only Metalliance Volume 4 but also the first three editions - in a limited number because Volume 1 is close to being sold out - or even all six releases by the German underground label Hands Of Blue during the Kickstarter campaign.

Powermetal.de is a German webmagazine with over 20 years of history. Metalliance was started in 2015 to celebrate its fifteenth anniversary and was continued because of its success. It is a compilation by fans, for fans, for a special, low price. Internationally it is only available through Kickstarter because of restrictions in international shipping by the Deutsche Post.

Tracklisting:

Overdrive - Brand New Sinner

Reverend Hound - Way Of The Gu

Victor Smolski’s Almanac - Kingdom Of The Blind

Johnboy - Sweet Bitterness

Is Love Alive? - Narcissistic Illusion

Dark Sky - Creatures Of The Night

Witchbound - Tears By The Firelight

Skullwinx - Sons Of The Oath

Blind Illusion - Blind Sun

Mutant Proof - Hellraiser

Falcon - Murder In Blue

Bonus Track:

Tomorrow’s Outlook - Immune (New Mix) (Feat. Michael Todd Hall)