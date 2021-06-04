METALLICA - All Within My Hands Artist Edition Posters Available Today

"This morning between 9 AM and 10 AM, PDT, F4D Studios is releasing Brandon Heart’s Artist Edition copies of the official All Within My Hands Month Of Giving Poster!," states an update from Metallica.

"These extremely limited copies feature purple inks in place of the orange inks (as seen in the now sold out version we carried). The three new Artist Edition copies - Regular, Rainbow Foil, and White Glitter Foil - are also the only posters signed and numbered by the artist, Brandon Heart.

"For you poster enthusiasts, if you haven’t already, check out the F4D Poster Crew as the group has a post detailing the exact sale time in it."

Visit F4DStudios here.