METALLICA And LINKIN PARK To Headline Sick New World 2025; ACID BATH, CRADLE OF FILTH, GOJIRA And Others Confirmed

Metallica and Linkin Park will headline the third edition of Sick New World, returning to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 12, 2025. The staggering lineup brings together over 50 of hard rock, goth and alternative’s biggest artists, including Queens Of The Stone Age, Evanescence, Gojira, AFI, Tomahawk, 311, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, The Flaming Lips, The Sisters Of Mercy, Meshuggah, Cradle Of Filth, and more, plus a reunion of Acid Bath, performing for the first time in nearly three decades.

Fans can sign up now for the festival SMS list at SickNewWorldFest.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, October 18 at 10 AM, PT. Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 18 at 2 PM, PT. GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum tickets will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down.

VIP tickets include preferred viewing areas, shaded seating, charging stations, air-conditioned restrooms, a dedicated entry lane into the festival, and more. Platinum tickets include all amenities of VIP, plus complimentary curated bites, hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, cocktails, and nonalcoholic beverages within the Platinum Lounge, transportation between stages, a dedicated concierge team, complimentary locker rentals, and more. Official Sick New World hotel and ticket packages are available from Jampack, and feature exclusive festival amenities and add-ons, including discounted rates on select nearby Las Vegas hotels. For the full list of available tickets, packages, and the amenities included in each, please visit SickNewWorldFest.com.

Metallica adds: "As we mentioned a few weeks ago, we’ll be kicking off our summer trek next year in Las Vegas with the first show of 2025 at the Sick New World Festival on April 12. Today we’ve got all the details about how you can get tickets and who will be joining us for the launch of M72 ’25.

"The Las Vegas Festival Grounds will be rocking that day with Linkin Park, Queens of the Stone Age, Evanescence, AFI, Gojira, Sisters of Mercy, Acid Bath, Refused, and Mudvayne, among many others. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 18 at 2 PM, PDT. There will be a brief Fan Club Presale beginning on Friday, October 18 at 8 AM, PDT and ending at 10 AM, PDT. You can also sign up for the Festival Presale now to gain access to tickets beginning on Friday, October 18 at 10 AM, PDT. All tickets start at $19.99 down.

"April will be here before we know it! And we hope to see you in Las Vegas then."