METALLICA Announce First-Ever Performance In Saudi Arabia At Riyadh's Soundstorm Festival

"We’re not done with 2023 just yet, as an amazing opportunity has just come our way to perform at a major festival that we have never played in a part of the world we rarely get to visit, begins an update from Metallica. "We’re excited to announce that on Thursday, December 14 we’ll be the first hard rock band to ever play at the Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia."

Launched in 2019, Soundstorm is a three-day festival featuring over 100 international artists, DJs, and musicians combining music, interactive performances, and art installations. Previous headliners have included Bruno Mars and Post Malone; this year’s lineup is star-studded with H.E.R., Black Eyed Peas, Calvin Harris, Pharrell & Phriends, J Balvin, Swedish House Mafia, and David Guetta, just a few of the artists appearing.

Metallica continue, "We’re proud to represent rock music hitting the stage on the first night of the festival to make things just a tad heavier!"

Festival and single-day tickets are available now. For more information about the three-day event, head here.

