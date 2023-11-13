METALLICA Announce New Blackened Whisky Merch Drop

"The latest merch drop from our friends at Blackened Whiskey is available exclusively in the Met Store," states a new message from Metallica.

"Get your hands on the latest poster by our friend WolfSkullJack. These posters are limited edition rainbow foil prints, numbered, and measure 18” x 24”."

Shop Blackened here, get the poster here.

Metallica's "No Repeat Weekend" shows at St. Louis' The Dome At America's Center on November 3 and 5 set a new attendance record for the venue.

Metallica posted the following message via social media: "The #MetallicaFamily made history during #M72STL. Over 100,000 tickets were sold to our No Repeat Weekend gigs at The Dome, setting the record for most tickets sold for any event since the venue opened in 1995! Thanks for coming out to see us, St. Louis!"

