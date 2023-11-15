METALLICA Announce Two Euro Festival Additions To Summer Calendar

Metallica are adding a couple of festival stops to their M72 World Tour dates in Europe.

Says the band: "Join us in Milan for the I-Days Milano festival on May 29, 2024. Tickets go on sale on Monday, November 20, but My Life Nation members will have access to a presale on November 17, both beginning at 12 PM, CET.

"Or come see us in Oslo for the Tons of Rock Festival on June 26, 2024. Four-day tickets are already on sale, and day passes go on sale this Friday, November 17."

Further details here.

Metallica have released the official live video below for "Harvester Of Sorrow", at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO, on September 1, 2023.

The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is January 5, 2024.

Tracklisting:

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Holier Than Thou"

"The Memory Remains"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Fade To Black"

"Shadows Follow"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Hardwired"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Master of Puppets"