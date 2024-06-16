METALLICA Bassist ROBERT TRUJILLO Receives New Custom Shop "Arizona Sky" Warwick Bass (Video)

Framus & Warwick have shared a new video featuring Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo receiving a new custom made bass from Warwick in Germany, a place renowned for their craftsmanship and innovation.

"In this video, Robert showcases the stunning designs and details of these bass guitars. His new German-made custom bass is based on Robert's Warwick Trujillo Signature model. Thank you, Robert, for sharing this with us and special thanks to the Metallica crew for providing us with this amazing footage!"

Bass specs:

It features a custom "Arizona Sky" finish, a 5-string, 34" scale neck made of maple with a matching Turquoise transparent finish in a neck-through design, the patented adjustable Warwick Just-A-Nut III brass nut, custom GraphTech Ratio machine heads, a Schaller 3D bridge, active EMG J/J Trujillo Rip Tide pickups and an active Bartolini circuit with a single volume knob. It comes with the "RT" initials inlaid in the Metallica font at the 12th fret. The body is made of maple and the fingerboard is tigerstripe ebony with a 26" radius and 24 nickel silver frets. Other noteworthy features include an electronics compartment cover with a finish that matches the body and the Warwick security lock system.

Relive Metallica's weekend of shows at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany - May 24 and 26, 2024.

Says the band: "From full concert audio and select live video clips to dozens of photos and both setlists, we’ve got everything you need to relive our stop in Munich.

"Enjoy both gigs from Munich mixed by The Metallica Audio Team, now available to stream through nugs.net, download at LiveMetallica.com, or go old-school and pick up the CDs at Metallica.com.

Relive a few moments from Olympiastadion right along with the crowd. Watch live videos of “Master Of Puppets” in the pouring rain, the M72 debuts of “Of Wolf And Man” and “Breadfan,” and live debut of “Inamorata”: