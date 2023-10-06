METALLICA - Bid On A VIP M72 Experience With Charitybuzz

Charitybuzz is currently hosting a fundraiser to benefit Children Of The Rainforest, and a Metallica M72 World Tour VIP Experience is up for auction.

The winner and their guest will receive a pair of premium reserved seats, Snake Pit passes, access to the Black Box lounge, and a tour of the stage by Creative Director Dan Braun for the show of their choice on the 2024 M72 run.

Learn more and bid at Charitybuzz.com/Metallica.

Straight from the Sound Of Vinyl Classic Collection, Metallica's first five studio albums - Kill 'Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets, ...And Justice For All, and Metallica - are now available on limited edition coloured vinyl with remastered audio.

Don't miss your chance to add these classic albums to your colour vinyl collection. Shop here.

(Photo - Tim Saccenti)