METALLICA - Bid On Dinner With JAMES HETFIELD; Proceeds Go To Charity

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has donated a unique experience to benefit his friends with the Adaptive Sports Foundation and their auction currently running through Charitybuzz. 100% of the net proceeds raised by this auction will go to the non-profit's efforts to empower the lives of children and adults with physical and cognitive disabilities through adaptive sports.

Enjoy dinner with James Hetfield of Metallica in Colorado. You and up to three additional guests will join James Hetfield, iconic lead singer, rhythm guitarist and co-founder of Metallica, for a meal in Edwards, CO (near Vail). Plus, you will be joined for the meal by an Adaptive Sports Foundation athlete and an accompanying staff member, who will share their success story with James and your group.

The current bid is $28,500. The auction, which can be found here, ends on August 21st at 3:02 pm EDT. Additional details are as follows: