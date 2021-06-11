METALLICA – Blackened Batch 114: The Black Album Whiskey Pack Now Available

In honor of Metallica's iconic self-titled album, widely known as The Black Album, Blackened American Whiskey announced its limited edition The Black Album Whiskey Pack.

A true collector's item for both whiskey enthusiasts and Metallica fans alike, the pack features a 750ml bottle of Batch 114 finished with Blackened's proprietary Black Noise sonic-enhancement process tuned to the songs of The Black Album. The pack also includes a collectible whiskey coin and the Snakebyte Cocktail Booklet, featuring riffs of the classic whiskey "Snake Bite" drink created by some of today's rock star bartenders from across the country, and named after James Hetfield's signature ESP Snakebyte guitar.

Tasting notes: Burnt caramel, oak & honey on the nose, with honey, cinnamon, allspice, dark fruit, clove and mint filling the palate. The finish is long and smooth, slightly creamy with hints of butterscotch taffy, maple and honey.

The new batch used their Black Noise sonic-enhancement process, which was finished to the Black Album:

“Enter Sandman"

“Sad But True”

“Holier Than Thou”

“The Unforgiven”

“Wherever I May Roam”

“Don't Tread On Me”

“Through the Never”

“Nothing Else Matters”

“Of Wolf And Man”

“The God That Failed”

“My Friend Of Misery”

“The Struggle Within”

“So many things changed for us externally after The Black Album release. The perception of the importance of Metallica changed greatly. Obviously with songs like 'Sandman', 'Unforgiven', 'Nothing Else Matters', becoming embraced by a lot of the world, we became a household name. It changed our lives and hopefully helped the world connect.” - James Hetfield