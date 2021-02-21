METALLICA - BlizzCon 2021 "For Whom The Bell Tolls" Performance Censored On Twitch Due To Copyright Concerns

On February 19th, Metallica performed "For Whom The Bell Tolls" live from their San Rafael, California headquarters as part of this year's BlizzCon. The performance was shown on the official BlizzCon Twitch page and their YouTube channel, but ended up being censored on TwitchGaming's broadcast with the music being overlaid with, as NME initially reported, "cheesy music."

Check out the clip below.

Uproxx weighed in on the incident, saying "It's an interesting bit of irony at the complicated state of Twitch and the music copyright issues that often plague the platform. And as many people pointed out, DCMA takedowns are an issue in internet content creation that came directly from Metallica's decades-old fight with Napster that set the tone for music copyrights."

Read the entire Uproxx overview here.

BlizzCon is an annual gaming convention held by Blizzard Entertainment to promote its major franchises including: Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Heroes Of The Storm, and Overwatch.

Traditionally, BlizzCon is held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year BlizzCon was a virtual experience, held online.

Metallica previously performed at BlizzCon in 2014.