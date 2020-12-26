METALLICA Catalogue Available Via Tidal For The First Time

Global music streaming and entertainment platform Tidal are now offering Metallica's entire catalogue for streaming. The platform's HiFi members have the added benefit of listening to the band in Tidal Masters, which offers audio as flawless as they sounded the mastering suite. Go to this location to browse the band's catalogue.

To celebrate the legacy of these thrash-metal titans, Tidal's editorial team has curated the band's classic tracks into playlists including Essentials, Live Essentials, the decade-by-decade Evolution ('80s, '90s and 21st Century) and more. At Tidal Magazine, hard-rock authority Ian Christe, author of the definitive metal history Sound Of The Beast, has crafted a special essay detailing Metallica's enduring influence. Metal fans can explore more of Tidal's extensive catalog with playlists like Hot Rocks, The Metallist and Metal Classics.

Tidal is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 56 countries, the streaming service has more than 70 million songs and 250,000 high-quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via Tidal Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, Tidal is available in Premium and HiFi tiers — recordings which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA), Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings, and Dolby Atmos Music.

2021 will be kicking off with a load of new Metallica colored vinyl coming to Walmart stores across the US. The Black Album and Hardwired...To Self-Destruct will be available alongside remastered versions of Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets, and ...And Justice for All in new and exclusive colours while supplies last.

All six albums will hit Walmart store shelves on January 29, but stock is limited. Reserve yours today by pre-ordering directly from Walmart.com.