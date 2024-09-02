METALLICA Celebrates Labor Day With New Scholars T-Shirt

The Metallica Store is honoring the workforce of tomorrow with an official Metallica Scholars T-Shirt featuring brand-new art by Squindo.

To commemorate the Metallica Scholars Initiative expanding to 60 schools across all 50 United States + Guam, they enlisted the help of Squindo to capture the spirit of our hardworking students, accompanied by a tour-shirt-inspired list of Metallica Scholars schools on the back.

All net profits from every purchase of this item go directly to All Within My Hands. Shopt the t-shirt at metallica.com.

On Labor Day and every day, Metallica recognizes the hardworking individuals training to become the workforce of tomorrow through their Metallica Scholars Initiative.

The skilled trades face a labor shortage, with over three million jobs currently open in the United States. With the support of partners like Carhartt and its $250K For the Love of Labor grant, they are dedicated to closing that gap by funding workforce education programs in community colleges nationwide.

Working with Carhartt is particularly meaningful as the company shares the same commitment to connecting future workers with trade programs in their own communities. That's why the workwear brand created the For the Love of Labor grant, which is awarded throughout the year to like-minded organizations dedicated to educating, training, and placing workers into meaningful skilled trades jobs that keep our nation running.

Support the scholars at allwithinmyhands.kindful.com.