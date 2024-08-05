METALLICA Covers "Sweet Caroline" By NEIL DIAMOND Live In Concert; Fan-Filmed Video

On Sunday, August 4th, Metallica headlined Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Midway through Metallica's set, bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Kammett performed one of their famous "doodles." The pair chooses a song that has a connection to the city in which they are playing. For over 20 years, Neil Diamond's Top Five 1969 hit "Sweet Caroline" has been a fixture at Boston's Fenway Park, with fans singing along to the song in the middle of the eighth inning of every Red Sox game," reports Matthew Wilkening of Loudwire.

Prior to their "Sweet Caroline" jam, Trujillo addressed the audience, saying, "This song is really scary, super heavy and if you start moshing try not to injure yourself, because it is such a scary song. I'm already shaking." Amateur video can be seen below.

Metallica's 16-song Gillette Stadium performance was delayed by severe weather which forced the crowd to be evacuated from the stadium prior to the show. Co-opener Ice Nine Kills had their set canceled completely, while co-opener Five Finger Death punch saw their set delayed and shortened. However, the venue's curfew was extended to allow Metallica to play a full show. Their setlist was as follows:

"Whiplash"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Ride The Lightning"

"Until It Sleeps"

"Lux Æterna"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sweet Caroline" (Neil Diamond cover - Rob and Kirk doodle performed in full)

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"The Call Of Ktulu"

"The Unforgiven"

"Inamorata"

"Blackened"

"Moth Into Flame"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"

To view remaining dates on Metallica's 2024 tour schedule, visit this location.

(Poster created by Maxx242)