METALLICA - Discounted 15 Album Vinyl Catalogue Bundle Available

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"Attention audiophiles and vinyl enthusiasts! There’s no quicker way to beef up your collection than by grabbing 15 Metallica albums at once. If you’re a collector, you know we rarely have the complete catalog in stock. Now that we do, we’ve got them for you in one package deal. Plus, Metallica Vinyl Catalog Bundle orders will also receive a free slipmat (while supplies last)."

Bundle includes 15 albums:

- Kill 'Em All (Remastered)

- Ride the Lightning (Remastered)

- Master of Puppets (Remastered)

- The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited (Remastered)

- ...And Justice For All (Remastered) (2LP)

- Metallica (Remastered ) (2LP)

- Load (2LP)

- Reload (2LP)

- Garage Inc. (3LP)

- S&M (3LP)

- St. Anger (2LP)

- Death Magnetic (2LP)

- Hardwired...To Self-Destruct (2LP)

- S&M2 (4LP)

- 72 Seasons (2LP)

Go to this location to purchase the bundle.

Presented in cinemas worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing, this unprecedented global theatrical event brings Metallica’s M72 World Tour live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, to the big screen live in cinemas in the US, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Venezuela on Friday, August 18 and Sunday, August 20 at 9:15 PM, EDT / 6:15 PM, PDT with encore showings on August 19 (Friday’s concert) and August 21 (Sunday’s concert) at 9 PM, EDT / 6 PM, PDT.

Movie audiences in all other exhibiting countries, including throughout Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Oceania, will view the concerts on August 19 (Friday’s concert) and August 21 (Sunday’s concert) as best suited for local time zones. For the most detailed exhibition times and dates by location, visit metallica.film. View the event trailer below.

Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX - A Two Night Event will see the band playing two nights with two completely different setlists, with songs from across the group’s 40+ year career, ranging from 1983’s debut Kill ‘Em All to 2023’s new release 72 Seasons. You won’t see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs across both nights.

The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage so that fans will have a complete 360 view of the show. With a state-of-the-art multi-camera set up, you will feel like you're right in the middle of the action, no matter where you are in the world.

This is a two-night event. Get your tickets for both nights to enjoy the full experience.