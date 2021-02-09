METALLICA Dominates Billboard Vinyl Sales Chart Claiming All Top 5 Positions

Forbes writer, Quentin Singer, reports that coming straight from Billboard Charts’ official Twitter account, Metallica own the entirety of this weeks Top 5 best selling vinyls. In addition, Billboard has stated that this makes Metallica the first artist to claim all top 5 slots of the vinyl sales chart, since the chart’s debut in 2011.

The rankings for this week’s top 5 best selling vinyls are as follows:

- Ride The Lightning (1984)

- Metallica (The Black Album) (1991)

- ...And Justice For All (1988)

- Kill ‘Em All (1983)

- Master of Puppets (1986)

Billboard adds that among the Artist 100 chart moves, Metallica roars from #66 to #2, returning to its peak first reached in 2016, thanks to six new vinyl reissues of the band's albums at Walmart. The rockers boast five titles on the Billboard 200, led by Metallica (aka The Black Album) at #38.

Metallica celebrated Super Bowl LV with Stephen Colbert, performing on a special Sunday episode, A Late Show: Super Bowl Edition. Watch the band perform their classic, "Enter Sandman", below: