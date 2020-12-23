METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH - "I Think RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's First Album Is The Perfect Soundtrack To 2020"

Rolling Stone invited Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich to take part in their Year In Review: So, How Was Your 2020? feature. Following is an excerpt from Ulrich's list.

The album I listened to the most in 2020 was:

"The first Rage Against The Machine album. From my worldview, there’s nothing that seems to put things more in perspective than Rage Against The Machine. The music, themes, lyrics, delivery — everything seems to be so spot-on and relevant to the daily craziness that shows up whenever you unlock your device. I think it’s the perfect soundtrack to 2020."

The song that will define 2020 for me is:

"Thin Lizzy’s 'Cold Sweat'. In the first few months of lockdown, if we were up late at night having a beverage or in a social mood around a cast of characters that we’re in isolation with here, Thin Lizzy was often the late-night soundtrack to that. And the song 'Cold Sweat' is definitely the one that’s gotten the most spins in this household this year. Actually, even at dinner about two days ago, Layne (son) pulls out an iPhone and we start to jam along to 'Cold Sweat'."

