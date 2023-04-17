METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH On 72 Seasons - "To Still Be Able To Make Music Together Is Something We Cherish So Much, And It's Something That We're So Respectful Of"

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich spoke with Japanese metal media veteran, Masa Ito, about the band's new album, 72 Seasons, for TVK's Rock City. Check out the interview below.

Ulrich on the making of 72 Seasons:

"We want to be the best Metallica possible, and I guess that 40 years later, to still be able to make music together and still be able to make a difference is something we cherish so much, and it's something that we're so respectful of. I think there's been enough documented over the years about how we made records; the Black Album was a very difficult record to make. A lot of the albums with Bob Rock (producer) - not because of Bob Rock, but just because of where we were at as people at the time - we were having a hard time working in a collective environment. I think now we're so much more appreciative and respectful and love each other in a different way now. I mean, we've always loved each other and cared for each other, but I think now we're protective of those relationships because we wanna make sure that they sustain through every experience that we have and we come out the other side fully intact. That, I think, is always the goal."

Metallica’s 72 Seasons was released on April 14th via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with frontman James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

"72 Seasons" video:

"If Darkness Had A Son" video:

"Screaming Suicide" video:

“Lux Æterna” video:

"Sleepwalk My Life Away" video

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Shadows Follow"