METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH Pays Virtual Visit To 2-Year Old Fan Fighting Cancer

It was big day for a pint-sized heavy metal fan at the Montreal Children’s Hospital who got to meet one of his real-life heroes Wednesday, reports Global News.

Milan Rossignol, who turns three in August, is a patient in the hospital’s intensive care unit where he’s been receiving chemotherapy treatments for a rare type of cancer. The toddler has been in and out of hospital since he was first diagnosed with a severe form of Langerhans cell histiocytosis as a one-year-old.

While Milan is non verbal because of his illness, his love for American heavy metal band Metallica comes through loud and clear. So much so, that his doctors at the hospital launched a successful Twitter campaign requesting a virtual meeting with the band.

“You can see his face light up whenever their videos are playing on the computer,” Dr. Sharon Abish, a pediatric oncologist at the Montreal Children’s Hospital told Global News earlier this week.

The much-anticipated meeting took place Thursday afternoon, with drummer Lars Ulrich chatting it up with Milan and his parents, Yannick Rossignol and Catherine Perreault, as well as Milan’s siblings.

Read more at Global News.

Says Ulrich: "Grateful to have one of our youngest fans, 2-year-old Milan, his mom Catherine, dad Yannick and siblings Coralie and Loïc as part of the Metallica Family. So touched that our music makes a difference through these challenging times for all of you. Loved connecting via Zoom - sending much love to you all as well as Dr. Goloff and your medical team from here in San Francisco."