METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH Receives Æresprisen (Honorary Award) At Carl Prisen 2022

On Monday, June 13, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich was awarded with the prestigeous Æresprisen (Honorary Award) at this years Carl Prisen. The award included a monetary prize of 30,000 Danish kroner (approximately $4,200), which Lars donated to the Danish Songwriting Academy.

The Carl Prisen was founded by Danish Music Publishers' Association in 2013, named after Carl Nielsen. Prizes are awarded to composers and songwriters in 15 different categories spanning different music genres.

The ceremony was held at Axelborgsalen, Copenhagen and was attended by Ulrich and early Metallica producer, Flemming Ramsussen, who posted about the event on social media, writing: "Today I participated in giving out the Carl Prize 2022 to this guy!"







