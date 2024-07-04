METALLICA - Enter To Win A Trip To See M72 In Mexico City For You And Seven Friends

Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation and Fandiem are at it again with another awesome sweepstakes, and this time, you could win an unforgettable, Metallica-packed trip to Mexico City for eight!

With your donation, you’ll have the chance to win two unique concert experiences for you and seven of your closest friends. Your tickets won’t just get you in the building, but they’ll put you in two of the most coveted locations to take in a show. On Friday night, you’ll be enjoying M72 from the comfort of your own VIP platform. On Sunday night, you’ll be in the middle of the action: the Snake Pit at the center of the stage.

Along with the full VIP experience to the final two nights of M72 2024, this prize includes round-trip travel and hotel accommodations. You and your guests will also have pre-show access to the exclusive Black Box Lounge for both show nights. And to keep the memories fresh when you arrive home, you’ll receive a 72 Seasons merchandise and vinyl package.

There are several donation options starting as low as $10, plus a free entry method. Funds raised support the foundation, All Within My Hands, and its mission to support workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.

This sweepstakes closes Monday, August 12 at 11:59 PM, PT. Donate To Enter.