METALLICA - Exclusive Coloured Vinyl Coming Soon To Walmart

2021 will be kicking off with a load of new Metallica colored vinyl coming to Walmart stores across the US. The Black Album and Hardwired...To Self-Destruct will be available alongside remastered versions of Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets, and ...And Justice for All in new and exclusive colours while supplies last.

All six albums will hit Walmart store shelves on January 29, but stock is limited. Reserve yours today by pre-ordering directly from Walmart.com.