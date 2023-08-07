METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video From Second No Repeat Weekend Show In East Rutherford Streaming; Full Setlist Revealed, "Too Far Gone?" Makes Live Debut

Metallica made the second of two appearances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 6th. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below, including a clip of "Too Far Gone?" being performed live for the first time.

The setlist was as follows:

"Whiplash"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Ride the Lightning"

"The Memory Remains"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?" (live debut)

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"You Must Burn!"

"The Call of Ktulu"

"The Unforgiven"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Blackened"

"Whiskey in the Jar"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"