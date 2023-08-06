METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire First No Repeat Weekend Show In East Rutherford Streaming; Full Setlist Revealed, "Shadows Follow" Makes Live Debut

Metallica made the first of two appearances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 4th. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below, as well as a clip of "Shadows Follow" being performed live for the first time.

The setlist was as follows:

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Holier Than Thou"

"King Nothing"

"72 Seasons"

"If Darkness Had a Son"

"Fade to Black"

"Shadows Follow" (live debut)

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Battery"

"Fuel"

"Seek and Destroy"

"Master of Puppets"