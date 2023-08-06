METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire First No Repeat Weekend Show In East Rutherford Streaming; Full Setlist Revealed, "Shadows Follow" Makes Live Debut
August 6, 2023, an hour ago
Metallica made the first of two appearances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 4th. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below, as well as a clip of "Shadows Follow" being performed live for the first time.
The setlist was as follows:
"Creeping Death"
"Harvester of Sorrow"
"Holier Than Thou"
"King Nothing"
"72 Seasons"
"If Darkness Had a Son"
"Fade to Black"
"Shadows Follow" (live debut)
"Orion"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Sad But True"
"The Day That Never Comes"
"Battery"
"Fuel"
"Seek and Destroy"
"Master of Puppets"