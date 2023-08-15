METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video Of Second No Repeat Weekend Show In Montreal Streaming; Full Setlist Revealed, "Dirty Window" Makes M72 Tour Debut

Metallica's M72 World Tour No Repeat Weekend continued in Montreal on August 13th for the second of two shows at Stade Olympique. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Whiplash"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Ride the Lightning"

"Dirty Window" (tour debut)

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"You Must Burn!"

"The Call of Ktulu"

"No Leaf Clover"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Battery"

"Whiskey in the Jar"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"